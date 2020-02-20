1  of  24
Closings & Delays
Ashe County, NC Schools Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, VA Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Caldwell County, NC Schools Carter County, TN Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Tri-Cities Christian School Unicoi County, TN Schools Virginia Highlands Community College Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Storm Team 11: Winter Weather Returns

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

STORM TEAM 11

Winter Weather Today

Moisture moves in early this morning and will begin as a wintry mix and snow. Dry low-level air will lead to evaportational cooling, leading to a change from a mix to snow. Most areas will see snow from mid morning into early this evening.

Now to 10am: Rain/Snow to Snow

10am to Noon: Light Snow

Noon to 5pm: Light Snow

Snow Totals: 0.5” to 2” Tri-Cities

3” to 5” Blue Ridge

Cold and Dry

Conditions Clear tonight with cold upper teens to low 20’s.

This Weekend

Bright and beautiful Friday and through the weekend with lows in the teens and 20’s, while afternoon temperatures warm into the 50’s.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Download the WJHL App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss