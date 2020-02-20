Storm Team 11: Winter Weather Returns

STORM TEAM 11

Winter Weather Today

Moisture moves in early this morning and will begin as a wintry mix and snow. Dry low-level air will lead to evaportational cooling, leading to a change from a mix to snow. Most areas will see snow from mid morning into early this evening.

Now to 10am: Rain/Snow to Snow

10am to Noon: Light Snow

Noon to 5pm: Light Snow

Snow Totals: 0.5” to 2” Tri-Cities

3” to 5” Blue Ridge

Cold and Dry

Conditions Clear tonight with cold upper teens to low 20’s.

This Weekend

Bright and beautiful Friday and through the weekend with lows in the teens and 20’s, while afternoon temperatures warm into the 50’s.

