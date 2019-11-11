Storm Team 11: Winter Weather and Arctic Cold is Coming

STORM TEAM 11

Monday

Weather remains perfect as we honor Veterans today. Temperatures quickly warm into the 50’s mid-morning, with low to mid 60’s early this afternoon. Higher elevations will stay in the 50’s this afternoon.

WINTER WEATHER

A strong arctic front arrives overnight with a quick drop in temperatures allowing for a quick change from rain to snow. A burst of snow can be expected for the entire region through the early morning hours of Tuesday. Given the quick drop in air temperature, all of us will see some snow, but given the warm ground, some of snow will initially melt, limiting accumulation amounts especially in the Tri-Cities.

Arctic Changes Ahead

A blast of arctic air is set to arrive Monday night into Tuesday with the coldest conditions of the season. Temperatures will be just above freezing tomorrow, while cold and blustery conditions can be expected. Low temperatures will dip into the low to mid teens Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

