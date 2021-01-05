Storm Team 11: Winter Weather Advisory in effect today for some

Good morning,



There is a 40% chance of scattered rain and snow showers today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the far east Tennessee mountains, western North Carolina counties, and Tazewell, Smyth, and Grayson counties in Virginia.



The Tri-Cities will mainly see light rain, with a light wintry mix possible at times.



Higher elevations, especially over 3000ft, will see the snow showers with accumulations possible. 1-4″ will be possible for locations above 3000ft, while 4-6″ will be possible in some

spots above 5000ft. Higher elevations in southwest Virginia may see light accumulations.



It will be cloudy and breezy today. Winds will be from the west around 5-15 mph. High temperatures will be near 44 degrees.



Tonight, a few flurries linger with a low near 28 degrees.



A few flurries may be around tomorrow, otherwise more clouds than sun with highs in the low 40s.



Our next weather maker moves in Thursday into Friday. Rain and snow showers will be possible again.