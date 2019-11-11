Storm Team 11: Winter weather advisories in effect, arctic blast on the way

(WJHL)- Scattered rain showers will begin this evening, eventually switching over to snow overnight. Southeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia will see the switch to snow first.

Snowfall totals for most will be around a trace amount up to an inch. Some locations may see a little more, but especially the upper elevations. Mountains may see 2-3 inches of snow.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for counties highlighted in purple. This advisory is in place due to the temperatures being cold enough to allow accumulation not only on the grass, but roadways as well. This brings the possibility of slick roadways in the morning.

Parts of the Tri-Cities will mainly see snow accumulations on the grass, but snow may accumulate on area roadways if it comes down fast enough.

After the precipitation passes, arctic air will continue to filter in. Temperatures will continue to drop during the day as clouds clear.

The breezy conditions will make the already frigid temperatures, feel even more frigid. The Wind Chills graphic shows what temperatures will feel like early afternoon.

Breaking the record low temperature Wednesday morning is very possible. The previous record for November 13th was set back in 1986 of 19 degrees. Overnight low temperatures will remain below freezing through the end of this week.