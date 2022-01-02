Storm Team 11: Winter storm warning tonight with heavy snow likely

Winter Storm Tonight

An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.

From midnight through 7am Monday, accumulations will range from around 1 to 3 inches for areas west of I-81, with 3 to 6 inches for the Tri-Cities. Mountains could pick up as much as 9 inches or more.

Winter Cold

It’s a rollercoaster ride into a new workweek that will have us reaching for all of the winter weather gear, with snow expected through early in the morning along with cold temperatures in the 30’s.

Seasonal Weather

Only a handful of times so far has it actually felt like the season we are supposed to be in. In this case, expect seasonal conditions mid-week with highs in the 40’s to low 50’s and lows in the 20’s.

Next System

A weaker system is coming Thursday with scattered rain and snow showers during the day.

