Storm Team 11: Winter storm to impact the region this weekend with snow, sleet and rain

Winter Storm to Impact Region

Saturday

Light snow will spread into the region with minor accumulations possible. There will be limited impacts overall with winter weather through Saturday.

Sunday

Winter weather becomes more likely with snow early Sunday with quick accumulations possible of 1 to 2 inches.

A transition to a wintry mix of snow/sleet/rain is expected during the day, with even a dry stretch midday to mid-afternoon thanks to strong down sloping.

Sunday Evening/Night

Snow will return Sunday evening into Sunday night with another 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday

Snow showers continue with minor accumulation.

Snow Totals

Accumulations will vary significantly due to the warm air and downsloping winds

Tri-Cities: 1” to 5”

SW VA: 4” to 7”

Mountains: 12” to 24”

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP