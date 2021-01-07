Storm Team 11: Winter storm to impact the region Friday

Quiet Day

Enjoy the morning sun before clouds roll into the region this afternoon. Overall, today will be nice and seasonable with temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wintry Mess Friday

Moisture moves in early Friday morning and likely will be a mix of rain, sleet and snow in the Tri-Cities, mainly all snow in the mountains. Throughout the day, precipitation will likely remain a wintry mix to snow at times in the Tri-Cities, while colder temperatures means all snow in the mountains. Given the track of the low, the greatest snow potential favors western and northwestern N.C. Friday.

Snow totals will vary significantly based on elevation and location.

Tri-Cities: Wintry mix up to 1”

Blue Ridge Mtns (E TN/W NC): 3” to 6”, up to 8” in highest peaks

E/SE KY: 0.5” or less along KY/VA line

Weekend Outlook

Saturday is expected to be cloudy and cold with temperatures near 40. A sunnier Sunday means warmer mid 40’s.

Next Week

Another system will track across the region giving us another chance at rain and snow showers with primarily a mountain accumulation.