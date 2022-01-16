Storm Team 11: Winter storm impacts our region with snow, sleet and freezing rain

Winter Storm Impacts 

This Morning 

Snow will be changing to rain with the possibility of freezing rain where ground temperatures are still at or near freezing.  There could be some icy conditions in some areas. 

  Midday 

Mainly rain is expected in the Tri-Cities, while mountains remain mostly snow and a wintry mix. 

High winds are also possible along the foothills of NE TN midday into mid-afternoon. A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect for damaging winds of over 60mph. 

Afternoon 

Rain changes back to snow with accumulations likely this evening through tonight.     

Monday 

Snow showers likely especially in the morning with additional accumulations likely. 

Snow Totals  

Accumulations will vary significantly due to the warm air and downsloping winds 

Tri-Cities:  2” to 4” 

SW VA:  3” to 6” 

Mountains:  12” to 18”  

