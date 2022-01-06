Storm Team 11: Winter storm impacts our region this afternoon and evening

Winter Storm to Impact the Region
Rain and snow will spread into the region this afternoon with mainly all snow for SW VA and Kentucky, with a rain/snow mix for the Tri-Cities. We will likely change to all snow late this afternoon with heavy snow likely this evening.
Timeline of Change
Noon to 3pm: Rain and snow
4pm to 6pm: All snow
6pm to 9pm: Heavy snow
Snow Accumulations
Tri-Cities: 1” to 3”
SW VA: 2” to 4”
Kentucky: 3” to 8”
Arctic Cold
Bitterly cold conditions are expected tonight with lows in the low to mid-teens. Highs Friday will remain in the mid to upper 20’s.
