Storm Team 11: Winter Storm likely to impact our region Christmas Eve

Windy and Warm Today

Get out and enjoy a beautiful and breezy day with mid to upper 50’s.

Wet and Wintry Christmas Eve

A winter storm takes aim on our region tomorrow with high winds in the mountains tonight into tomorrow morning.

Rain will be around Thursday morning, becoming heavy at times through midday.

Cold arctic air arrives early tomorrow evening and will lead to a quick change from heavy rain to heavy snow with a quick accumulation as temperatures continue to drop below freezing through the evening. Roads have the potential to become slick and icy tomorrow evening after dark.

Arctic Cold Christmas Day

Cold and blustery conditions will continue on Christmas Day. Wind chill values will be below 0 in the mountains, single digits in the Tri-Cities through the day, while temperatures will stay in the teens in the mountains too low to mid 20’s in the Tri-Cities.