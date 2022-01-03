Storm Team 11: Winter Storm impacting our region this morning

Winter Storm Impacts our Region

Snow showers will continue through mid-morning with the highest additional snow in the mountains.

Accumulations will vary with 2 to 7 inches around much of SW VA and the Tri-Cities.

Snow tapers off by midday with a cold afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s in the Tri-Cities, 20s in the mountains. Temperatures will be extra cold tonight with upper single digits to low to mid-teens.

Winter Cold

Sunshine is back Tuesday with an extra bright day with fresh snow on the ground and a sunny sky. Temperatures will be in the mid 40’s.

Next System

Another system moves in Thursday with some scattered showers and snow showers around the region with highs in the low 40s.

