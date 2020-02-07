1  of  49
Closings & Delays
Ashley Academy Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, TN Schools Bristol, VA Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Central Baptist Preschool Christian Life Academy Cocke County, TN Schools Cornerstone Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Early Learning Center, FUMC Elizabethton City Schools First Christian Preschool Grayson County, VA Schools Greene County, TN Schools Greeneville City Schools Hancock County Health Department Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson City Parks and Recreation Johnson City, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Mitchell County, NC Schools Moonflower Montessori School Mountain Empire Community College Munsey Preschool Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Simmons Ridge Children's Academy Smyth County, VA Schools St. Anne Catholic School St. Marys Catholic School Sullivan County, TN Schools Sulphur Springs Child Care SW VA Community College The Learning Center - Castlewood Towering Oaks Christian School Tri-Cities Christian School Tusculum University Unicoi County, TN Schools University of Virginia at Wise Virginia Highlands Community College Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Westminster Kids Early Learning Program Wise County, VA Schools

Storm Team 11: Winter Makes a Comeback

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STORM TEAM 11

Winter Weather Returns

A blast of cold air has arrived giving us a stark reminder that winter season is still in full force. Scattered snow showers will be around this morning with a dusting in the Tri-Cities, while the Blue Ridge Mountains can expect as much as 2 to 4 inches today into Saturday. Find the latest radar view here

Weekend Change

Another fast moving disturbance swings through Saturday offering additional rain and snow showers for the Tri-Cities with an additional inch or two of accumulation for the mountains.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Download the WJHL App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss