Storm Team 11: Winter look and feel continues through Thursday with occasional light snow showers

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, December 16, 2020



Cloudy, cold and damp tonight even though most of the rain comes to an end. There could be some flurries or snow showers in spots. The low around 34 degrees in the Tri-Cities with temperatures below freezing in the higher terrain. It’s in those locations where slick spots are expected overnight into Thursday morning so be careful.



Overcast skies and cold again Thursday. Scattered light snow showers or flurries throughout the day across the entire region. Any additional accumulation in the mountains will be very light (2 inches or less at elevations starting around 3,000 feet). Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees with a high near 30 in the mountains.



Mostly cloudy Thursday night with perhaps a few flurries around. The low at 26 degrees.



The sun returns Friday as skies clear. Just a few high clouds around the area. Highs in the lower 40s.



Clouds return for a good portion of the weekend as a warming trend begins and continues through the middle part of the week. Our next chance of precipitation arrives early Sunday. Highs this weekend in the 40s to near 50 degrees.