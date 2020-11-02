Storm Team 11: Winter-like chill today

Winter Chilly Today

A winter chill will be short-lived today with a chilly breeze continuing across the higher elevations, while winds will be lighter in the Tri-Cities. Temperatures will recover out of the 20’s and into the upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities, with upper 30’s in the high elevations.

Weekday Warm-Up

Winds of change will usher in warmer conditions in the coming days with high pressure firmly anchored across the region. Temperatures are expected to be in the 60’s by mid-week with plenty of sunshine.

Mild Weekend Ahead

A warmer set-up continues into the weekend, with a persistent south wind and sunshine.

