Storm Team 11: Winter-like chill today

Chilly Monday

A cold front moving through this morning will dry conditions out and deliver a winter-like chill. Rain ends early this morning, while temperatures remain steadily in the mid 40s all day long before cooling into the 30s early this evening. Lows tonight will dip in the low 20s.

Temperatures will dip below freezing in the mountains this afternoon and stay well below freezing this evening into tonight with lows in the mid-teens.

Bright Tuesday & Wednesday

Sunshine is back Tuesday with a bright Tuesday afternoon with cold temperatures in the low 40’s Tri-Cities, low 30’s in the mountains.

Thanksgiving Day Change

Conditions remain quite through much of the day before another cold front moves into the region Thursday evening into Thursday night. A few showers will be possible during the evening with highs in the low to mid 50’s. Rain becomes more likely Thursday night.

Friday Change

Another surge of cold air arrives Friday morning with a chance for some mountain flurries and light snow early in the day. Conditions will be cold with a cold breeze and highs in the low to mid 40’s in Tri-Cities, low 30’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Temperatures will remain cold Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

