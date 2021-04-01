Storm Team 11: Winter cold has arrived with flurries and light snow showers

Blustery and Cold Today

Winter cold has arrived as temperatures continue to fall into the 20’s and 30’s. Wind chill values will be noticeable today thanks to a blustery NW wind of 10 to 20 mph.

Flurries will be possible this afternoon along with mountain light snow showers thanks to a long fetch of moisture originating from the Great Lakes. Temperatures will struggle to reach the low to mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, while higher elevations will stay in the 30’s.

Winter Cold Continues

Near record lows will be possible the next few nights with low 20’s in the Tri-Cities, and mid to upper teens in the mountains. Friday will stay cold with highs only in the 40’s .

Easter Weekend

Cold weather begins to lose its grip as temperatures moderate this weekend. The sunny sky will help promote a warming trend with upper 50’s Saturday, mid to upper 60’s Sunday.