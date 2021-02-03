Storm Team 11: Winter cold this morning, becoming bright and beautiful today

Quiet and Cold

Travel safely on those icy untreated roads as temperatures remain very cold in the low 20’s in Tri-Cities, teens in the mountains with below zero chill values.

Sunshine will help to get those temperatures above freezing with upper 30’s in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 20’s in the mountains.

Next Weather Maker

Moisture returns late Thursday with the potential for a few rain showers Thursday evening. Main rain threat is expected overnight and into Friday morning with mainly rain, transitioning briefly to snow before the system moves away. Only minor accumulations are possible in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Weather conditions will remain fairly quiet and seasonable. The blast of arctic air looks to be delayed until sometime mid to late next week. Therefore, weather conditions will be near average temperatures, with mid 40’s for highs and lows in the 20’s.