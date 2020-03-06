1  of  3
Storm Team 11: Winter cold returns today with mountain accumulations

Colder weather arrives today with blustery and cold conditions. After early morning light rain, a cold arrives arrives mid-morning, ushering in a fresh blast of cold air.

Snow showers will be likely in the mountains where accumulations of 1 to 4 inches is expected today into tonight. Tri-Cities will see some rain/snow showers with no accumulation.

Conditions clear Saturday with some lingering flurries in the mountains. Expect plenty of sunshine Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

