Storm Team 11: Winter cold returns today with mountain accumulations

Winter Cold Returns
Colder weather arrives today with blustery and cold conditions. After early morning light rain, a cold arrives arrives mid-morning, ushering in a fresh blast of cold air.
Snow showers will be likely in the mountains where accumulations of 1 to 4 inches is expected today into tonight. Tri-Cities will see some rain/snow showers with no accumulation.
Weekend Weather
Conditions clear Saturday with some lingering flurries in the mountains. Expect plenty of sunshine Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
