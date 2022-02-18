Winter cold is back

Conditions continue to cool this morning with temperatures dropping out of the 50s and into the 40s. Much of the day will be in the 30s with wind chill values in the 20s. Light snow and flurries will be possible as well, especially in SW VA and along the KY/VA border. No accumulation is expected.

Nice Weekend

Sunshine is back Saturday with cool temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday is looking very nice with sunshine and upper 50s.

Mild and wet next week

Our weather pattern looks active next week with a series of systems that will offer widespread rain. The first rainmaker is likely Tuesday, with another system Thursday.

