Storm Team 11: Winter cold is back today through Friday morning, freezing temperatures moving in

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

April 21, 2021



Cold and Brisk Today with Sprinkles and Flurries

Our weather pattern today will be a blast from the past as winter conditions continue filtering into the region! Limited moisture remains but a few showers linger in the Tri-Cities while southwest Virginia and the higher elevations will see flurries or light snow through late tonight. Temperatures have been dropping quickly all day as a cold front arrived this morning. Most of the day we will be in the 40’s with wind chill values in the 30’s. Higher elevations can expect temperatures in the 30’s with wind chill values in the 20’s.



Freezing Next Couple Mornings

Gradual clearing tonight. Still blustery and cold as Mother Nature brings in a last hurrah of winter. Near record lows are anticipated Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 20’s to near 30 degrees. While a freeze is expected throughout the entire viewing area, frost will have a tough time forming unless you’re in a wind-protected area. Still, make sure you protect your precious plants tonight and tomorrow night. It will be tough to stay warm Thursday. Highs will only be in the low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, with 40’s in the higher elevations.



Milder Starting Friday

A mix of sun and clouds is anticipated Friday. After an early morning freeze and frost, we should at least top out in the lower 60’s. The low Friday night in the low to mid 40’s so temperatures start to moderate even during the overnights in a couple days.



Soggy Saturday

A rainmaker is coming Saturday with widespread rain likely during the day under clouds skies. Rainfall amounts look to be around at least a half inch to maybe close to an inch in spots. Showers will linger first thing Sunday morning before ending. Turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s to near 40 degrees. There is the chance of some frost early Monday.



Much Warmer Next Week

Getting warmer from there as spring returns for good next week. Mostly sunny with highs near 75 degrees Monday afternoon. Sunny and much warmer Tuesday with highs in the lower 80’s.