Storm Team 11: Winter cold is back

December Chill is Back

Waking up to temperatures in the 20s means that winter chill is back. With a clear sky, expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 40s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30s in the higher elevations.

Light Rain/Snow Wednesday

A clipper system will usher in some light rain and light snow showers early Wednesday with little to no impact. There could be a dusting for the mountains but no accumulation in the Tri-Cities. Sunshine will be back Wednesday afternoon with upper 40s.

Late Week Warm-Up

Temperatures will be back into the low 60s Friday with a few scattered showers.

Weather Rollercoaster Continues

Another strong storm system moves into the region Saturday with windy and warm conditions early in the day, followed by very wet conditions Saturday afternoon. A change to a wintry mix to snow is possible Saturday night with a potential for a mountain accumulation.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP