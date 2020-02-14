STORM TEAM 11
Winter Cold is Back
Quiet and cold on this Valentine’s Day with seasonably cold temperatures in the upper 20’s to low 30’s in the Tri-Cities, low 20’s in the mountains.
Clearing conditions today with afternoon sunshine and upper 30’s Tri-Cities, 20’s in the mountains.
Weekend Outlook
Get ready for a bright and beautiful weekend with sunshine Saturday and temperatures in the upper 50’s, and a partly to mostly cloudy sky Sunday.
