Storm Team 11: Winter Cold is Back

Winter Cold is Back

Quiet and cold on this Valentine’s Day with seasonably cold temperatures in the upper 20’s to low 30’s in the Tri-Cities, low 20’s in the mountains.

Clearing conditions today with afternoon sunshine and upper 30’s Tri-Cities, 20’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Get ready for a bright and beautiful weekend with sunshine Saturday and temperatures in the upper 50’s, and a partly to mostly cloudy sky Sunday.

