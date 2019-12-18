Storm Team 11: Winter Cold is Back

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

Winter cold temperatures have returned today with temperatures in the 20’s in the Tri-Cities, while the mountains are in the mid teens will chill values in the single digits. A bright and beautiful day means a great day to be out and about getting ready for Christmas.

Gradual Warming Trend

As we look into the last weekend before Christmas, weather conditions remain very quiet for this time of year with no big weather maker nearby.

Weekend Travel

A bigger rain threat is expected along the gulf coast and into Florida, but much of the country looks quiet.





Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf