1  of  19
Closings & Delays
Ashe County, NC Schools Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lees-McRae College Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools SW VA Community College The Learning Center - Castlewood Unicoi County, TN Schools University of Virginia at Wise Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Storm Team 11: Winter Cold continues on Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

A few flurries will linger over the mountains this morning, while conditions remain cloudy and cold in the Tri-Cities through the morning. Clouds gradually clear this afternoon while high clouds roll in from the west giving us a mostly cloudy sky with cold upper 30’s to near 40.

Looking Ahead

With brighter days ahead, expect temperatures to rise into the 40’s mid-week. More importantly, the weekend is looking good, with sunshine and 50’s.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Download the WJHL App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss