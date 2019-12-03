Storm Team 11: Winter Cold continues on Tuesday

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

A few flurries will linger over the mountains this morning, while conditions remain cloudy and cold in the Tri-Cities through the morning. Clouds gradually clear this afternoon while high clouds roll in from the west giving us a mostly cloudy sky with cold upper 30’s to near 40.

Looking Ahead

With brighter days ahead, expect temperatures to rise into the 40’s mid-week. More importantly, the weekend is looking good, with sunshine and 50’s.

