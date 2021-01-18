Storm Team 11: Winter cold continues with lingering light snow showers

MLK Day

Snow showers will be widespread early this morning, ending in the Tri-Cities this morning, while additional light snow showers will linger in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The latest radar view is here

Accumulations will be light in the Tri-Cities, with a dusting to less than 1 inch on the grassy surfaces, while the mountains could see an additional 1 to 3 inches.

Winter Cold Continues

Our cloudy and chilly weather pattern continues Tuesday, with breezy and cloudy conditions along with a slight chance for showers and a mountain mix.

Wednesday will start off with some flurries followed by some sunshine during the afternoon, while another system offers mostly showers Thursday into Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Sunshine will be around with seasonable mid 40’s Saturday, near 50 Sunday.