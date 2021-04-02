Storm Team 11: Winter cold continues today

Staying Cold Today
The winter chill remains today with more cold air moving into our region. Temperatures this morning have dropped into the teens in the mountains, while temperatures have dipped mostly into the 20’s in the Tri-Cities. Despite the sunshine, daytime temperatures will remain quite cold, with mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains.
Easter Weekend
After a cold start to the weekend, we begin to see a nice change with more sunshine and warmer weather with highs in the upper 50’s Saturday, upper 60’s Sunday.
Warm-up next week
Looking good next week with temperatures back in the 70’s and plenty of sunshine. Our next rain threat will come mid-week with scattered showers Wednesday, becoming more likely Thursday.
