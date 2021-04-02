Storm Team 11: Winter cold continues today

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Thursday, April 1, 2021

Cold Start to AprilWinter cold has arrived today and that's no joke! Have you stepped outside? Temperatures are in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Wind chill values will be noticeable today thanks to a blustery northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

We'll have clouds mixed with a little sunshine. Flurries will be possible through early evening along with mountain light snow showers through tonight thanks to a long fetch of moisture originating from the Great Lakes. What a pattern! A dusting to a light accumulation of an inch or two is possible in the highest spots. Temperatures will struggle to reach the low to mid 40s in the Tri-Cities while the higher elevations will stay in the 30s.

A slow clearing trend is expected tonight but we'll still be in and out of the clouds most of the night. Near record lows will be possible the next few nights. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low to mid 20s as the blustery winds continue. There could be a few snow showers or flurries in the mountains through early Friday.

Sunshine Returns FridayTurning sunny Friday. However, it will stay cold with highs only in the mid to upper 40s in the Tri-Cities, closer to 40 degrees in the mountains. Needless to say, red bud winter is here!

Warming Trend Begins This WeekendCold weather begins to loosen its grip as temperatures moderate this weekend during the afternoon hours. It will still be cold Saturday morning with lows around 22 degrees with areas of frost. The sunny sky will help promote a warming trend with a high of 60 degrees n the Tri-Cities Saturday followed by mid to upper 60s Sunday after morning frost Easter morning.

The warm up continues next week. Mainly dry weather is anticipated through Tuesday or maybe even Wednesday.