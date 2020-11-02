Storm Team 11: Winter chill and sunshine to start off the workweek

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, November 1, 2020

Mostly clear this evening with some occasional clouds during the overnight. Gusty winds and cold. There could be a few snowflakes up toward the Virginia/West Virginia border.

A Freeze Warning is up for the entire region with a low near 30 degrees in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 20s in southwest Virginia and the mountains.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Carolina up to Smyth County, VA. It's there where winds could gust up to 50 mph through midday Monday.

Wind chill values will be near 20 degrees early Monday in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper teens in southwest Virginia and possibly around 5 to 10 degrees at times in North Carolina!

Lots of sunshine Monday. Still, it will be cold and breezy from time to time. The high at 49 degrees, closer to 40 degrees in the higher elevations.

Clear and very cold Monday night with another freeze. The low around 27 degrees.

After a cold start on Election Day, it will be a sunny and pleasantly cool afternoon Tuesday. Noticeably milder with a high of 58 degrees.

The nights and early mornings stay chilly most of the week but we will warm up in the afternoons starting Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We could hit 70 degrees starting Friday.