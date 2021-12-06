Storm Team 11: Windy, wet and colder Monday

Windy, Wet, and Colder

Don’t be deceived by the warm start as colder weather will be arriving later today. For now, breezy and mild conditions can be expected this morning with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. The warmest part of the day will come around midday before the rain arrives midday into early this afternoon.

Expect some squally weather early this afternoon as an initial line of rain passes through the region. Conditions will become very wet very quickly followed by temperatures dropping into the mid 50s mid-afternoon, upper 40’s early this evening.

Cold temperatures are back tonight with lows in the mid 20s.

Winter Cold is Back

Cold weather is back with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 40’s Tri-Cities, mid 30’s in the mountains.

Late Week Warm-Up

Temperatures will be briefly back in the 60’s by Friday.

Wet Start to Weekend

Another system moves into the region Saturday with widespread rain changing to a wintry mix by the end of the day. Temperatures warm in the 50’s before dropping into the 40’s late in the afternoon. Sunday will be cold with highs in the mid 40’s.

