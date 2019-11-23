Storm Team 11: Windy tonight especially in NC mountains with light snow showers in spots through early Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Cloudy and breezy tonight. As the moisture starts moving out, rain will switch to light snow showers and flurries in spots, especially outside of east Tennessee, but a few flurries are possible there as well. The low at 36 degrees.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for much of the High Country of North Carolina up to Smyth County, Virginia overnight through Noon Sunday. Northwesterly winds up to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are possible.



It will be cooler but drier Sunday with a few flurries around early. It will turn sunny as we go through the afternoon with a high of 47 degrees.



Clear and cold Sunday night. The low near 30 degrees.



Wall to wall sunshine expected Monday with nice temperatures. The high at 59 degrees.

Tuesday looks to be our warmest day as we top out in the lower 60s despite increasing cloud cover. There could be a couple showers by Tuesday evening, but the best chance of scattered showers appears to be Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Keep that in mind for your Thanksgiving travel plans. That same system is expected to lead to snow across parts of the Midwest Tuesday and Wednesday as well.



Have a great night and enjoy the rest of the weekend!