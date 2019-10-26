Storm Team 11: Windy day with few showers

Storm Team 11

Saturday, October 26, 2019

Good morning!



Today mostly cloudy conditions are in the forecast with peaks of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds out of the southeast will be around 10-15mph. There is a high wind warning in effect for the mountains and foothills in east TN through tonight. Winds could gust over 65 mph, causing trees and power lines to fall. As well as a wind advisory for parts of SW Virginia and mountains in west North Carolina where winds can gust up to 50 mph.



Overnight rain chances increase to a 70% chance. Rain is expected to begin late tonight and continue into Sunday morning. There is a 90% chance of rain. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.



Sunday rain will clear out by later in the afternoon, along with clearing of cloud cover. High temperatures will be near 72 degrees.



Monday will be a mild day with highs in the mid 70s and partly cloudy conditions.



Have a great day!