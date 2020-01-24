1  of  4
Storm Team 11: Windy and Wet

STORM TEAM 11

Wet and Windy Today

Rain will be around the region this morning with heavy rain possible. The best time for rain for Tri-Cities will be late morning into mid afternoon. Check out the latest live radar view

High wind warnings remain in effect for the TN side of the Blue Ridge Mtns through the day

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for NW NC through early this afternoon with some icy conditions possible.

Winter Weather This Weekend

Colder air moves in Saturday allowing for a few scattered light snow showers with mainly a mountain accumulation.

