Storm Team 11: Windy and Wet

STORM TEAM 11
Wet and Windy Today
Rain will be around the region this morning with heavy rain possible. The best time for rain for Tri-Cities will be late morning into mid afternoon. Check out the latest live radar view
High wind warnings remain in effect for the TN side of the Blue Ridge Mtns through the day
Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for NW NC through early this afternoon with some icy conditions possible.
Winter Weather This Weekend
Colder air moves in Saturday allowing for a few scattered light snow showers with mainly a mountain accumulation.
