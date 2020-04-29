Storm Team 11: Windy and Wet, Watching Flood Threat this Evening

STORM TEAM 11

Windy and Warm, Evening Storm Threat

A storm system is moving into our region, with high winds the initial impact this afternoon. Winds are expected to gust over 20 mph to 30 mph in the Tri-Cities, while the mountains, wind gusts are possible over 50 mph to 60 mph.

Flood Threat

In addition to the high wind threat today, heavy rain is likely this evening. Most areas in the Tri-Cities will see an inch or two, while the Blue Ridge Mountains in N.C. and SW VA have the highest flood threat, with rain amounts of 2” to 4”.

Severe Threat

A marginal severe threat is possible as well, with a possible squall line moving into the region this evening, generally around 5pm to 10pm. Strong damaging winds will be possible as this line of storms moves through.

Cool and Wet Thursday

Cloudy, cool and wet conditions can be expected Thursday, with highs only in the 50’s.

Weekend Outlook

Weather is warming up this weekend, with sunshine and mid 70’s Saturday, near 80 Sunday with a small storm threat late in the day.

