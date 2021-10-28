Storm Team 11: Windy and wet today

Windy and Wet Today

Our next weather maker will be impacting our region today with showers moving in later this morning into this afternoon. The best time for rain looks to be around midday into mid-afternoon, with additional scattered showers drifting through the region this evening. Temperatures will be mild with mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 50’s in the mountains.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the TN side of the Blue Ridge Mountains for 20 to 40 mph winds with gusts over 60 mph throughout the day.

Cool and Wet Friday and Saturday

A low-pressure system will keep conditions quite soggy Friday afternoon and evening, while temperatures will be cooler in the mid 50’s in Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains. Expect an even cooler day Saturday with showers and low to mid 50’s.

Trick-or-Treat

After some morning light showers and drizzle Sunday morning, conditions will dry out through the day. Trick-or-treaters can expect a dry and cool evening with temperatures in the low 50’s.

Fall Color Change

After reaching peak color in many areas, incoming rain and wind will begin to strip the color away this week. Tri-Cities can still expect some colorful conditions this week, but the rain and windy conditions are not going to be ideal for fall color. More details are here

