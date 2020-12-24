Storm Team 11: Windy and wet turns to winter weather this evening

Windy and Wet Today to Wintry This Evening

Widespread rain continues to impact the region while high winds continue to gust over 70mph. Rain is expected to continue all morning long, with heavy rain by midday along with gusty winds.

Rain to Snow begins from around 4pm to 5pm for SE KY, then around 5pm to 7pm for Tri-Cities with a quick accumulation of around 1” to 2”. Additional accumulations are likely through the evening with total accumulations around 2” to 4” for Tri-Cities, 4” to 7” for the Mountains and northern areas of SW VA.

Roads will become very slippery after dark with the combination of colder temperatures and quick accumulation.

Wind Chills are expected to be in the teens this evening, near zero tonight, with double digit below zero values in the mountains.

Arctic Cold Christmas Day

Cold and blustery conditions will continue on Christmas Day. Wind chill values will be below 0 in the mountains, single digits in the Tri-Cities through the day, while temperatures will stay in the teens in the mountains too low to mid 20’s in the Tri-Cities.