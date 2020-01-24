Storm Team 11: Windy and wet end to the work week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



January 23, 2020

Staying pretty cloudy tonight as our next weather maker starts to impact us. Moisture moves in late giving us scattered showers mainly after midnight. There is a High Wind Warning in effect for the east Tennessee mountains tonight through Friday afternoon. Wind gusts up to 60 or 70 mph are expected in spots. Elsewhere, a Wind Advisory is up for North Carolina and parts of southwest Virginia where gusts of 50 mph are expected. The low near 39 degrees.

Mostly cloudy and windy at times Friday, especially in the higher terrain. While most of us will see off and on wet weather, a mix of wintry precipitation is possible in North Carolina, which could lead to a few slick spots there. The high will climb to 55 degrees in the Tri-Cities while the mountains stay in the 40s. Rainfall totals will vary quite a bit. A quarter inch to 1 inch of rain for most. Closer to 2 inches of rain possible in some of the higher elevations, especially in North Carolina.

A few more breaks in the clouds occasionally Friday night with a passing shower possible. The low around 36 degrees.

Stubborn clouds stay with us Saturday and Sunday. We’re still looking at some rain switching to snow showers this weekend as cooler air makes a come back. It might not be as widespread as we originally thought. It appears the best chance of accumulating snow will be in the higher terrain. Stay tuned. Highs stay in the upper 30s and low 40s this weekend with lows in the 30s.

Take care and have a great night!