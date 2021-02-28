Storm Team 11: Windy and warm today with record heat, strong storms tonight

Windy and Warm Today

Very spring-like today with a windy and warm afternoon with record highs in the low to mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Heavy Rain and Storms Tonight

A line of storms will move into the area beginning around midnight for eastern and southeastern KY, arriving in Tri-Cities early Monday morning from around 3am to 5am. Gusty winds and heavy rain are likely. Strong wind gusts over 60 mph are possible. Another 1” to 2” are possible as well, but the widespread flood threat will be limited by the lack of rain during the day Sunday. Greatest widespread flood threat remains in Kentucky.

Heavy Rain Ends Monday

After a rainy Monday morning, conditions dry out Monday afternoon with a breezy and cooler day as temperatures drop into the 40’s Monday evening.

Longer term Outlook

A quick round of showers is expected Wednesday morning; otherwise, we will be trending colder late in the week and into next weekend with a winter chill returning.