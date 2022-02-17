Windy Day, Wet Evening and Night

Winds will stay strong throughout the day with wind gusts over 40 mph in the Tri-Cities, over 70 mph gusts in the mountains. A wind advisory remains in effect for the Tri-Cities, a high wind warning is in effect for the TN side of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Temperatures will be warm with highs near 70 degrees in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Rain arrives late this evening with a marginal risk for a few strong storms possible. Any strong storms that develop will have the potential for producing strong damaging winds.

Friday Flurries

Winter cold returns Friday morning with some sprinkles and light showers in the Tri-Cities, and flurries and light snow showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s, with 30’s by the evening.

Weekend Outlook

We are back to seasonal conditions with sunshine and upper 40’s Saturday, upper 50’s Sunday.

