Storm Team 11: Windy and much colder with snow showers

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

February 26, 2020



Cloudy, colder and windy tonight. There will be enough available moisture for that rain to switch to snow showers as we go through tonight. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Thursday morning for the mountains of east Tennessee and North Carolina and the higher terrain in southwest Virginia. It’s there where we can expect a general 1 to 3 inches of snow, possibly up to 4 inches on the highest peaks. A trace up close to 1 inch of snow elsewhere, including the Tri-Cities with this first system. A low of 27 degrees. It will feel colder with gusty west winds.



We keep the chance of snow into Thursday morning before we break out into sunshine toward the afternoon. Still, cold and windy. A high of 39 degrees.



Dry with a few clouds Thursday night. The low around 25 degrees.



A second, perhaps stronger, system swings through Friday allowing more snow to develop with a high of 39 degrees. There could be a little light rain mixing in Friday.



Friday into Saturday snowfall totals could get up to 1 inch in the Tri-Cities. Another 2 to maybe 4 inches of snow in the higher elevations. Still cold Saturday with a high of 38 degrees.

Warmer Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs up to 50 degrees.