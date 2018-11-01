Storm Team 11: Windy and Mild, Late Day Showers

THE STORM TEAM 11 FORECAST

WEEKDAY WEATHER

Weather changes are coming as our next weather maker approaches our area today. Winds will be strong, especially over the mountains where a Wind Advisory is in effect for winds 20 to 40 mph. Showers will be around starting mainly this evening with light scattered showers. A strong and very persistent downslope wind is minimizing the extent of the rain, with best chances over the Cumberland Plateau. A subtle wind change later this evening will allow a better chance for showers to move into the Tri-Cities tonight.

A cold front arrives Friday, ushering in cooler conditions, with a cloudy and cool day with temperatures back into the 50’s. A few additional showers will be possible Friday evening.

TODAY

Cloudy, windy and mild with a few scattered showers late afternoon into this evening. Temperatures will be in the low 60’s in the mountains to near 70 Tri-Cities.

TONIGHT

Cloudy with scattered showers and temperatures in the 50’s.

