Storm Team 11: Winds kicking up ahead of Monday’s rain

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Breezy and Turning Wet Monday



The breeze started increasing out of the south this afternoon thanks to an approaching system to our northwest.

A High Wind Warning is in effect tonight through Monday morning for South Greene County southward through the Smokies where south winds of 25 to 40 mph are expected with gusts up to 60 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through Monday morning for the higher elevations of Carter, Unicoi and Johnson County where south winds of 15 to 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 40 or 50 mph.

Don’t be fooled by clear skies this evening. Clouds increase throughout the night as skies turn cloudy by daybreak. Breezy in the Tri-Cities with those aforementioned higher gusts in the mountains. Not as cold with a low of 34 degrees in the Tri-Cities around midnight to 1 AM, upper 20s and low 30s elsewhere. Temperatures rise into the lower 40s by sunrise Monday.

Light to moderate rain is scheduled to slide in from the west around 6 to 10 A.M. Monday. A brief heavy downpour is possible through noon with the steadiest showers at any one location lasting for 3 to 5 hours. Rain tapers down by early mid afternoon.



The North Carolina High Country and the mountain peaks in east Tennessee may see a wintry mix of freezing rain/ice, light sleet and snow between 5 and 11 A.M before turning to rain. Any accumulation will be minimal. Meanwhile, rainfall totals are expected to be around 0.2″ to just less than a half inch on average throughout our area, which is just enough to keep things soggy. Partly cloudy skies are possible by mid to late afternoon Monday. A high approaching 50 degrees in the Tri-Cities, possibly warmer if the rain exits quicker. The higher elevations will top out in the mid 40s. It will stay breezy with gusts to 25 mph possible. The gustiest winds shift to North Carolina by Monday evening through Tuesday.

A few clouds early Monday night. Otherwise, mostly clear and cooler with a low around 30 degrees.

Sunshine Returns with a Nice Taste of Spring Tuesday and Wednesday



Mostly sunny, warmer and still on the breezy side. A high of 48 to 55 degrees, warmest in the Tri-Cities of course.

Despite a chilly start Wednesday, abundant sunshine and a higher sun angle now that we’re in the last week of February will warm us up to 63 degrees, mid to upper 50s in the mountains.



Late Week Rain Uncertainty

There is the potential for a few spotty showers Thursday. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Still mild, just not quite as warm with highs in the low to mid 50s.

After that, we have a lot of question marks on how a system or two evolves and effects our weather late week. At this point, we think scattered rain may mix with snow showers Friday if we have moisture. Warmer Saturday with scattered showers possible with a better chance of rain Saturday night and Sunday. Stay tuned!

