Storm Team 11: Widespread Rain Threat is Back Today

STORM TEAM 11
Scattered Showers and Storms Today
Our next rainmaker will impact us today, with scattered showers expected from around mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Showers will be scattered, with a few storms possible during the day, ending this evening. Latest radar view is here
Less Humidity in the days to come
With a cool front moving through Wednesday, humidity levels will drop, giving us some very pleasant conditions despite some lingering showers possible.
Nice Summer Weekend Ahead
The heat and humidity is coming back for the weekend, along with a storm threat. Isolated storms are possible mainly in the mountains Saturday, while an afternoon scattered storm threat will include the Tri-Cities Sunday afternoon and evening.
Download WJHL Weather App
Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf