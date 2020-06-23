Storm Team 11: Widespread Rain Threat is Back Today

STORM TEAM 11

Scattered Showers and Storms Today

Our next rainmaker will impact us today, with scattered showers expected from around mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Showers will be scattered, with a few storms possible during the day, ending this evening. Latest radar view is here

Less Humidity in the days to come

With a cool front moving through Wednesday, humidity levels will drop, giving us some very pleasant conditions despite some lingering showers possible.

Nice Summer Weekend Ahead

The heat and humidity is coming back for the weekend, along with a storm threat. Isolated storms are possible mainly in the mountains Saturday, while an afternoon scattered storm threat will include the Tri-Cities Sunday afternoon and evening.

Download WJHL Weather App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf