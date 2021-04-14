Storm Team 11: Widespread rain arrives late this afternoon and evening

Widespread Rain Expected

We get to enjoy a nice start to the day with plenty of morning sunshine leading to a quick warm-up before a cold front arrives this evening. Temperatures will be mild with low 70’s in the Tri-Cities early this afternoon, low 60’s in the higher elevations.

Rain will become widespread by the end of the afternoon in Kentucky and SW VA, while rain is expected in the Tri-Cities this evening along with a few storms. Rain will linger overnight while temperatures drop into the 40’s. Follow the rain later today with our interactive radar.

Cooler Changes Ahead

A chilly northwest breeze will usher in cooler changes Thursday, combined with a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will stay in the upper 50’s for highs in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers will be around Saturday and Sunday along with cool low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains. It will not be a wash-out this weekend, but certainly expect the rain threat to linger through the weekend

