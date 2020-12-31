Storm Team 11: Widespread off and on rain as we head into 2021, Strong winds in mountains

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers mainly after we ring in the new year. Unusually warm with a low of 48 degrees around midnight. Temperatures rise into the 50s by daybreak.



Cloudy for most of New Year’s Day. Off and rain through most of the afternoon. Some downpours expected from time to time. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but the severe thunderstorm threat will stay to our south and west. It will be warm and windy as well. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the east Tennessee mountains and nearby foothills in South Greene, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties from early Friday through Friday night. Strong south to southeast winds could exceed 60 or 70 mph in gusts.



Some breaks in the clouds by early Friday evening as a few evening showers continue. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.



Clouds mixed with sunshine Saturday. Dry during the day with one more warm day. Highs near 60 degrees.



Scattered showers return Saturday night into Sunday morning. As cooler air moves in Sunday, there is a chance rain could mix with snow or change over to snow by the end of the day in the mountains. Highs in the low to mid 40s.



More sun and a typical early January chill early next week!