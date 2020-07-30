Storm Team 11: Widespread heavy rain threat coming this evening

STORM TEAM 11

Widespread Rain Threat

Weather conditions remain quiet this morning with just a few showers possible around midday. A widespread rain threat becomes more likely by the end of the day, especially this evening with heavy downpours likely. Given the high moisture content in the atmosphere, flooding will be possible in some areas later this evening. Interactive radar is available here

Soggy Weather Set-Up Continues

A widespread rain threat is expected to continue Friday into Friday night with more heavy downpours with the potential for flooding.

Weekend Outlook

A scattered rain threat is expected on Saturday, although drier air will start to lower the rain threat Sunday.

