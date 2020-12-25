Storm Team 11: White and bitterly cold Christmas as off and on snow showers continue

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Snow showers will still continue at times overnight. Slippery road conditions are being reported across the region now that temperatures are in the 20s.



Here are the final forecast snow totals for our area through Christmas Day:

Tri-Cities: 3 to 5 inches on average, less near Rogersville

Southwest Virginia/Eastern Kentucky: 3 to 6 inches on average, more in the higher elevations

East Tennessee Mountains/North Carolina: 4 to 8 inches on average, close to 1 foot above 4,500 feet.

Overnight, much colder air will continue to blow in. Lows in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Wind chill values, or feels like temperatures, will be near 0 degrees at times Christmas morning and throughout the day. It will feel like -5 to -15 degrees in the mountains. The snow pack will make it colder. Please limit your time outside. When you are outside, dress in warm layers. Check on the young and elderly.



A frigid Christmas Day with off and on scattered snow showers Friday. West winds at 10 to 25 mph will make it feel bitterly cold. Highs in the lower 20s.



Slow clearing late Friday night with flurries and snow showers through the evening. Extremely cold with lows around 10 degrees in the Tri-Cities, closer to 5 degrees in the mountains.



Sunshine returns Saturday. Still cold with highs in the 30s.



We warm up more Sunday with increasing clouds. Snow will start to melt then!



Snow showers or flurries are possible Monday morning before switching to rain toward afternoon.



Merry Christmas and be safe!