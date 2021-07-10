Storm Team 11: When it rains, it pours this weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, July 10, 2021



Summary

Pockets of heavy rain and some thunderstorms this weekend, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. A couple storm complexes from the Plains and Midwest could come close to us, at least close enough to trigger scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms in our area. A couple strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out; damaging winds are the primary threat in addition to the downpours.



Saturday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies on this Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms increase starting around mid to late afternoon and continuing into the evening. We have a 60% chance of rain. Speaking of rain, rainfall will be locally heavy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in the mountains, low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and around 88 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

After some evening showers and thunderstorms, they should diminish between 10 PM and Midnight. Mostly cloudy skies should clear up some overnight. A low of 67 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 60s in the mountains and in southwest Virginia.

Sunday

A mix of sun and clouds Sunday with another round of showers and thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening. We have a 60% chance of rain. Don’t be surprised if a storm or two turns severe. Highs in the low to mid 80s north with upper 80s to near 90 degrees south.

Storms Return Early Next Week

Another unsettled stretch Monday and possibly Tuesday as an upper level low sits and spins over Missouri and Iowa and the Bermuda high sits off the east coast. This will pump in plenty of moisture from the south and southwest. We’ll maintain a 50 to 60% chance of rain early in the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



Not as Many Storms Mid to Late Week

By Thursday, we should see less in the way of rain but a few pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible. It will just be more typical of summer.