Ask Storm Team 11: What is a temperature inversion?

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is “What is a temperature inversion?”
Normally, as you go up into the atmosphere, temperature decreases with height. But this is not always the case.
The atmosphere is made up of many different layers that have different characteristics. A temperature inversion occurs when temperatures increase with height. This warm layer of air traps the air below it. Recall warm air rises and cold air sinks. Inversions can trap smoke, pollution, and fog near the surface.
A temperature inversion can cause a lower elevation location like Johnson City, TN to be colder than a place at a much higher elevation like Beech Mountain, NC.
Temperature inversions occur since the air near the ground cools more quickly, especially on calm and cool nights. This is called radiational cooling. Therefore, locations higher than ground level cool more slowly and are warmer than the surface.
