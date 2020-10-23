Ask Storm Team 11: What is a temperature inversion?

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Thursday, October 22, 2020

Fair skies tonight and mild with a low of 52 to 54 degrees.

Morning sunshine Friday before skies turn partly cloudy by mid to late afternoon. Warm with a few spotty showers during the day especially over the higher elevations. Highs in the upper 70s.

Spotty showers Friday evening, especially after 9 or 10 PM. Keep that in mind for high school football. Temps will be in the 60s during the games. Scattered showers will increase late evening and during the overnight. A low around 57 degrees.

More clouds than sun Saturday with scattered showers. The best chance may come during the morning hours. This will keep our high temp closer to 70 or 72 degrees. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out. Not everyone will see rain.

Less rain Sunday but we'll keep the clouds and the chance of a few showers, especially in east Tennessee and North Carolina. Highs in the mid 70s.

Moisture may make a come back by the middle of next week ahead of much cooler air. Expect a cooling trend within a couple days of Halloween.