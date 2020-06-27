Storm Team 11: Wetter pattern starts Sunday, A few strong to severe thunderstorms possible

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, June 27, 2020

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 50% rain chance through the overnight hours. A few thunderstorms are possible. The low near 67 degrees.



Sunday kicks off a wetter weather pattern with cloudy skies and rounds of showers and thunderstorms at any time of the day. A few may be strong or severe, especially in the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and heavy rain/localized flooding are the main concerns. A high of 79 degrees.



Showers and storms will still be around Sunday night with a low of 67 degrees.



Mainly cloudy on Monday. Showers and thunderstorms likely. There is a 70% chance of rain. The high around 82 degrees.



We will stay on the unsettled side with more heavy downpours and storms around through at least Tuesday or Wednesday. While it won’t rain non-stop, many of us could see a good 1 to 3 inches of rain, if not more in spots, through mid week depending on where the heaviest rain sets up. If any one location picks up a lot of rain at once, flooding is a possibility. Please stay tuned and seek higher ground if you encounter flooding.