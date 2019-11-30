Storm Team 11: Wet weekend, Monday brings cold air and snow showers

Storm Team 11



Saturday, November 30, 2019

Good afternoon!



A soggy Saturday is in the forecast. There is a 90% chance of showers today, with locally heavy rain at times. It will stay cloudy today with highs in the low to mid 50s.



Overnight a 90% chance of rain continues. A few storms are possible. Overnight temperatures will only dip near 50 degrees.



Rain chances continue Sunday and the winds will pick up. There is a 90% chance of showers with highs once again in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph.



Expect most locations to see near an inch of rainfall an possibly up to two inches, especially southwest Virginia, by the end of the weekend.

The cold air catches up with the moisture on Monday. There is an 80% chance of snow showers. The mountains have the best chance at accumulation near 2-4 inches. Elsewhere will see a trace amount to an inch of snow. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 30s.