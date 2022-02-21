Mild Start

Conditions remain very nice Monday with sunshine and mid 60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the mountains.

Rain returns Tuesday

Rain is back Tuesday morning with scattered showers passing through the region. Additional rain will become more likely Tuesday night. Temperatures remain mild in the upper 60s.

Wet mid-week

Rain is expected late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with some heavy possible especially over the Cumberland Plateau. A Flood Watch is in effect for Kentucky through Wednesday morning, with no watches for the Tri-Cities.

Another round of rain is likely Thursday and again Friday as a series of systems pass through the region.

Colder Weekend Ahead

Our last weekend of February is looking colder with some sunshine Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few rain and snow showers are possible Sunday with mid 40s.

